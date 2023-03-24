33 minutes ago

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League resumes this weekend after making way for the Women’s FA Cup last weekend. In the Northern Zone, second place Pearl Pia Ladies will clash with rivals and champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in an uncompromising encounter at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. Whiles third place Prisons Ladies do battle with Ashtown Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Read on for the full preview:

PEARL PIA LADIES VRS AMPEM DARKOA

Defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will play as guest of Pearlpia Ladies FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Tamale in a top of the table clash. Pearlpia Ladies go into the match with lots of confidence after putting up a brilliant performance in their last 2 matches across competitions. Ampem Darkoa Ladies are currently on top of the Northern Zone League table, level on points with Pearlpia Ladies (24 points) but with a superior with goal difference of 15. Victory for Pearlpia Ladies will take them to the top of the table whilst a win for Ampem Darkoa will ultimately extend their lead.

FABULOUS LADIES VRS TAMALE SUPER LADIES

Kumasi based Fabulous Ladies will be hosting debutants Tamale Super Ladies in this week's fixtures. The host had a convincing result as they held champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies to a 2-2 draw to bring to an end a run of poor results. Tamale Super Ladies also drew 1-1 with Dreamz Ladies but have yet to impress in the League as they are continue to stay in the 8th position. Fabulous Ladies would need a win to move up the table as they have remained at the bottom spot throughout of the campaign. In their quest to avoid relegation, results of their six remaining would be of huge importance to them with an aim to avoid the drop.

DREAMZ LADIES VRS SUPREME LADIES

Dreamz Ladies will invite their rivals, Supreme Ladies to the Bantama Astro Turf for the crucial encounter on Saturday. Supreme Ladies returned to winning ways last weekend against Prisons Ladies after suffering a heavy defeat in their previous game Whiles Dreamz Ladies were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Northern ladies. Both teams come into this game without any injury concern and would aim for the points from start to finish. With two points separating them, this encounter is of great importance to both sides.

PRISONS LADIES VRS ASHTOWN LADIES

Prisons Ladies will play host to Ashtown Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park. The host will be seeking to return to winning ways after losing their last two games, a 2-1 defeat at home to Tamale Super Ladies and a 1-0 away loss to Supreme Ladies. Helena Obeng who has been Prisons Ladies’ best player so far this season has scored 8 goals won 6 MVP awards. Her presence is of prime importance to the team as she will be expected to produce the goals for her side. Ashtown Ladies won their last League game against Northern Ladies which has also boosted player confidence ahead of the game on Saturday. Prisons Ladies are 6th in the League log with 19 points whiles Ashtown Ladies occupy the 7th spot with 18 points.

CANDY SOCCER AACDEMY VRS NORTHERN LADIES

Debutants, Candy Soccer Academy are having a tough run in the top tier League as they lie in 9th place with 11 points after 13 Premier League games. Northern Ladies on the other hand started poorly but have been consistent in the second round climbing 8th to the 4th position - 5 points adrift of leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies. With the hope of finishing in the top four, Northern Ladies will be fighting to add to the misery of the strugglers when they meet.