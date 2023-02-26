2 hours ago

Pearlpia Ladies failed to win their third match in a row after a dull stalemate with Dreamz Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Pearlpia Ladies were confident of picking the maximum points but Dreamz Ladies , who are yet to pick maximum points against the Tamale lads were also hopeful of a first win.

Stella Nyamekye shot Dreamz Ladies into the lead in the 18th-minute after dominating play. After the break, Pearlpia Ladies kept pushing for the equalizer until they had it in the 58th-minute through Bugre Memuna.

Pearlpia Ladies brought on more attackers in search of a winning goal but that didn’t yield any result as the game ended 1:1.

THE NORTHERN DERBY between Tamale Super Ladies and Northern Ladies ended in a stalemate. Tamale Super Ladies missed a first half opportunity as they drew 0-0 with Northern Ladies at Aliu Mahama Sport's Stadium.

Head coach Sumani Basirudeen failed to inspire the Northern lads to make a revenge against their bitter rivals Tamale Super Ladies.

In Kumasi - Fabulous Ladies beat Candy Soccer Academy 3-0 at home after a poor start to the season. The home side entertained supporters at the Bantama Astro Turf with a beautiful display very early in the game. Candy Soccer Academy struggled to take control of the game in the first 45 minutes as Fabulous ladies scored on the 1st minute,13th and added a third in the 61st minute.

Candy Soccer Academy after half time tried to attack and get a goal but their effort was in vein. A win for Fabulous ladies isn’t enough as they lie bottom of the league table, whilst their Visitors are 9th on the log.

Full Northern Zone Results: