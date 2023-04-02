3 hours ago

Two first half goals from Haruna Zeinab and Alhassan Asana ensured that Tamale Super Ladies made it two wins from two matches to keep their survival hopes alive as they beat leaders, PearlPia Ladies 3-2 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Tamale derby lived up to the hype as Haruna Zeinab and Alhassan Asana found target in the 4th, 35th and 45th minutes whilst Mariam Iddrisu’s 6th and Abdul Rahman Barikisu 33rd minute goals were not enough for PearlPia Ladies FC to extend their lead at the top.

Pearl Pia Ladies went into the game seeking to extend their lead in the Northern Zone before Ampem Darkoa play on Monday but that didn’t materialize as the derby swung in favour of Tamale Super Ladies. A win for Ampem Darkoa Ladies will take them to the top of the table as the race for the top spot intensifies in the Northern Zone.

Meanwhile Ashtown Ladies cruised to a 2-1 win over Dreamz Ladies at Bantama Kookoase Astroturf Saturday.

The home team started on a good note as they were the better side and intensity of the game was high as the first half was an end to end action.

Back from the recess, Dreamz Ladies broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute after Sarah Nyarko scored a spectacular goal to put her side in front. It took the home team five minutes to grab the equalizer in the 68th minute after Comfort Baah Nuako taped home from a delicious cross to make t 1-1.

Comfort Baah Nuako got her name on the score sheet again after she smashed home a free kick in the 69th minute.

Dreamz Ladies chased after the game in search of the equalizer but the defence of Ashtown Ladies was resolute as they held on to win 2:1 in a tough derby.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will Candy Soccer Academy at Techiman whiles Supreme face strugglers Fabulous Ladies on Monday.