The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MAMDEV Ghana Limited, a development firm, Mr Kojo Mamphey, has expressed worry over the encroachment of senior high school (SHS) lands in the Central Region.

He said the act was not only detrimental to the development of education in the region but to the country as a whole.

Mr Mamphey said that when the management of his company, in collaboration with its strategic partners Steady X (Haier global business), donated an amount of GH¢10,000.00 to Mfantseman Girls SHS for winning the 2021 Central Regional edition of the ‘Renewable Energy Challenge’ award.

“My recent tour of most SHSs and interactions with school heads in the region revealed a massive encroachment of school lands by individuals and organisations. There is the urgent need to come together and discourage this practice” he said.

Educational transformation

He said educational transformation in the region was one of its key project objectives under the $10bn Cape Coast Green City Project.

“It is our belief and hope that this sponsorship package will further equip and encourage you to win the ultimate national award to be held in October 15, this year, at the Accra International Conference Centre during the 7th Ghana Renewable Energy Fair,” he stated

Additionally, he said the company had also pledged to sponsor the team to visit the company’s research laboratory and manufacturing plant on renewable energy in the People’s Republic of China.

Support

The support is to encourage the students and boost their morale to prepare effectively for the zonal competition scheduled for Monday, August 16 – Friday, August 20, where Mfantseman Girls School will represent the Central Region.

The competition, an initiative by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Bui Power Authority and the Ghana Education Service (GES), seeks to create education and awareness of renewable energy and its efficiency among schools across the country.

It is also to help develop research skills, promote technical innovation in renewable energy efficiencies in students for them to develop the passion for solving renewable energy challenges, climate change issues and encourage hard work through public recognition and rewards.

Haier Global Business

Presenting the package, the Educational Investment Strategist of Steady X (Haier Global Business), Mr John Ayayee, said the gesture was part of MAMDEV and Haier Global Business educational transformation agenda under a $10 billion Cape Coast Green City Project.

MAMDEV Ghana Limited, the lead consultant and facilitator of the Cape Coast Green City Project, in partnership with several local and foreign partners and investors has instituted the initiative as part of a larger design to transform Cape Coast and Elmina into a model, smart city.

The partners would use their capacities to ensure sustainable, diverse, integrated and strong development in the Cape Coast Metropolis and beyond.

The foreign partners include Steady X (Haier Global Business) and Haitech Technologies, an information technology firm, with support from the chiefs and people of Cape Coast and the Government of Ghana as well as the diaspora.

The sponsorship package falls under the education model of the Cape Coast Green City Project which will also see to the distribution of some 40,000 laptops to students in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

He encouraged the students to cultivate the habit of thinking outside the box to solve generational issues and find solutions to national scientific issues to improve livelihoods.

Mfantseman Girls School

The Assistant Head of Academics of the Mfantseman Girls School, Mrs Lily Ayim, who received the package, thanked the company for the gesture and expressed the school’s commitment to go for the ultimate national award and make the school and the region proud.

She called for support in the area of infrastructure as well as teaching and learning materials to aid academic activities.

Explaining the school’s project, the team leader, Abigail Esinam Hededzi said the school worked on road power with the idea of converting mechanical energy into electrical energy.

She said sought to address the problem of power shortages and over reliance on hydro-electric power in Ghana and to produce sufficient energy without any adverse effects on the environment.

“The energy generated from the project can be used by the Ghana Highway Authority to power traffic lights, streets, washing bays as a result of intense research and brainstorming for a unique yet efficient source of renewable energy,” she added.

Source: graphic.com.gh