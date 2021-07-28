10 hours ago

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye has thrown shade at the opposition NDC for describing the then Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, as divisive and a dictator.

Mame Yaa speaking on the NDC dismissal of their former Deputy General Secretary Koko Anyidoho has thrown shade at the opposition NDC for their intolerance for dissenting views.

Mame Yaa recalled the hullabaloo of the NDC

when some NPP officers were disciplined. The NDC called the leadership of the NPP of intolerant, divisive and all sorts of names for merely suspending some of its members.

“Now, how will they describe the NDC and their leader Mr. Mahama?”, she questioned.

“What are we experiencing today from the very people who crucified Nana Addo under the tag of divisiveness? The NDC has not suspended, but outrightly sacked a party executive and a long serving member! This is the highest lever of intolerance, divisiveness and dictatorial leadership”, Mame Yaa blasted the NDC.

In a statement signed by the NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, Koku Anyidoho is no longer a member of the party and is expected to to return all properties in his possession that belong to the party.

“The FEC, acting in compliance with article 48(1) of the NDC constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party. You are therefore by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.” portions of the statement read.