1 hour ago

Mamelodi Sundowns beats Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the title of the first edition of TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, and adds to the men’s team achievement of wining CAF Men’s Champions League in 2016.

Morifi started the scoring with an assist from Mgcoyi at the 33rd minute, then Mgcoyi herself added another goal at the 65th minute to end it 2-0 for her team, despite her teammate Regina Mogolola receiving a red card at the 92nd minute with VAR review, just 2 minutes after being subbed into the game.

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies Coach

“It’s unfortunate that we did not win. We came in with the intention of wining, but it was almost impossible. We will be ready to win the next edition of WCL”.

“My centre backs had to cover more for the half backs. I never taught my players to set offside traps, so the second goal did not happen because of that”.

“The next edition will surely be tougher, we came here and saw it all. Everyone will go back and get stronger for the next time”.

“It’s historic for us to be in the final, because others came and go, but we stayed”.

Jerry Tshabalala - Mamelodi Sundowns Coach

"I was afraid we were not clinical enough, but today we were marvelous. I’m very happy of my girls”.

“I spoke to Mgcoyi and told her that she needs to bring it to the party, and that’s what she did. I’m proud of her and the whole team”.

“I saw how Hasaacas Ladies played before. I needed to press them with three strikers. Lucky enough, they are not taller than us. We had confidence playing our football, and we frustrated Hassacas Ladies even though they played good football”.

“We came to this tournament and saw the level of competition, I assure you next time, it will be even tougher”.

“We are the first team the WCL and we did it without conceding a goal”.

Andisiwa Mgcoyi - Mamelodi Sundowns Forward - Woman of The Match

“When we won COSAFA and qualified to the WCL, I wanted to be in the wining team”.

“I thank god for all of this. I was so stressed today when I woke up, because I was worried I couldn’t help my team from the beginning of the tournament. Also my coach needed me to help the team, this means so much yo us. We wrote our history. They will not remember Mgcoyi, they will remember Mamelodi Sundowns”.

“To be the first team that wins WCL is huge. Women’s football is growing in Africa, and it’s a good thing for us to be role models for young girls”.