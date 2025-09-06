3 hours ago

The Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA), Bawku Chapter, has demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and his spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, over what it describes as a “reckless and malicious” social media publication against former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The uproar stems from claims suggesting that Dr. Bawumia once flew a rival chief to Bawku and imposed him on the people — an allegation the youth say is not only false but dangerous.

In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, MAYA said the narrative was originally a fabrication of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 election campaign.

“It is therefore disgraceful that Kennedy Agyapong and his spokesperson, who claim to have supported the NPP candidate in that election, are now shamelessly recycling the same propaganda against the very candidate they purportedly supported,” the group declared.

“To recklessly twist facts for political capital is to play with the peace and security of our people. No serious leader should engage in such divisive conduct,” the association cautioned.

MAYA emphasised that such rhetoric was highly irresponsible given the sensitivity of the Bawku chieftaincy issue, warning that twisting facts for political gain risked inflaming tensions in an already fragile area.The group further noted that while the NDC had distanced itself from tribal politics after the 2024 polls, Mr. Agyapong’s camp appeared intent on reviving the same tactics.

This, they said, amounted to an insult to both Bawku and the wider Mamprugu Kingdom, which has long suffered from political interference in local conflicts.

MAYA has therefore demanded a full and unqualified apology to the people of Bawku and Mamprugu.

“Failure to heed this advice will compel us to declare Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team persona non grata in our jurisdiction until such a retraction and apology is rendered,” the statement concluded.

The release was signed by MAYA President, Mr. Seidu Awudu, and Secretary, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bagura.