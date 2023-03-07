1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro was among the goals for his Swedish side Mjallby in their 3-2 Swedish League Cup win over Sirius on Saturday.

The away side Sirius was quick off the block as they dominated the game's early exchanges as the home side struggled to gather themselves together.

Sirius had their nose in front in the 35th minute as Tashreeq Matthews scored the opening goal for them as they went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead.

After recess, Patrick Nwadike added the second goal in the 56th minute for Sirius as the home side was still in their slumber but it appeared that goal had awoken them.

A Marcus Mathijsen own goal in the 67th minute started the comeback for the host Mjallby as they came back to win the game 3-2.

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro came on as a second-half replacement for Viktor Gustafson in the 55th minute and quickly made his presence felt with the winner.

Alexander Johansson pulled parity for the home side in the 73rd minute of the game before Mamudo Moro sealed the victory with the winner in the 74th minute of the game.

Mjallby now leads the table with nine points, having won all their three games in the league cup.