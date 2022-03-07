3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Mamudu Moro was on the scoresheet for his Swedish side Mjallby AIF in a Sweden Cup game against IFK Goteborg.

Mjallby played out a 2-2 drawn game with IFK Goteborg in an entertaining game on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Berg scored the opener for Goteborg but the Ghanaian pulled parity in the 20th minute to make it 1-1.

On the stroke of half time, the away side Mjallby took the lead for the first time in the game as Carlos Garcia gave his side the lead.

After recess the home side pressed on for the equalizer but it came very late in the game with five minutes left on the clock as Oscar Wendt made it 2-2.

The Ghanaian has now scored his first goal of the season in three matches.