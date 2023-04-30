1 hour ago

Police in the Upper West Region have launched investigation into the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Wa, the regional capital.

One person has so far been arrested in connection with the crime while his accomplice is on the run.

According to the father of the 12-year-old girl, the abduction occurred on a Saturday, April 22 at about 11:00 in the morning.

The victim who lives with her parents at the Airport Extension residential area in Wa was sent to buy drugs from a chemical shop when two unidentified men on a motorbike accosted her and threatened to kill her if she raised any alarm.

Narrating her ordeal to, the primary 4 pupil, whose identity is kept for security reasons, said she was taken to an uncomplicated building where she was tied with a rope and a handkerchief on her mouth.

The 12-year-old however managed to escape when her abductors abandoned her the next day.

The Upper West Regional police have commenced investigation into the incident, leading to the arrest of one Anthony Morgan who is said to be in his late 30s while his accomplice is yet to be nabbed.

When Citi News visited the family of the victim, her father said they are yet to send her for medical examination.

The visibly worried father complained that though the little girl appears healthy, she has been living in constant fear after the incident.

Source: citifmonline