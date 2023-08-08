2 hours ago

A 35-year-old male, known as TT, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell her two-year-old daughter.

The Aboboyaa driver was apprehended in Kyebi Potroase, where he lives with his wife and daughter.

Agya Dan, a reporter on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, reported the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, saying a friend of the suspect warned the suspect’s wife that he (the suspect) planned to sell the girl.

The suspect’s wife later informed the local Assemblywoman about the problem.

Attempts were made to locate the suspect and the girl, and it was revealed that TT had left the daughter in the care of another woman, telling her he was going to pack some goods from the house and would return to her.

It was discovered that he (the suspect) was reportedly going to hand over the daughter to the person who had shown interest in purchasing the daughter.

The police are presently looking into the matter.