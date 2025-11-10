22 minutes ago

A 43-year-old man, Yaw Owusu, popularly known as “Angolo,” has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother, Bright Abotsi, to death during a heated confrontation at Awerempe in the Berekum West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Eyewitnesses say the altercation between the two brothers, aged 43 and 25, quickly turned violent, leading Owusu to allegedly stab Bright in the chest with a knife.

The victim was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Berekum, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police sources revealed that the suspect attempted to flee the scene after the incident but was later arrested and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy, as police work to uncover the exact cause of the confrontation that led to the tragic incident.