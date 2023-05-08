3 hours ago

The Akropong District Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded 35-year-old Emmanuel Adjei into prison custody for allegedly butchering a toddler.

Emmanuel Adjei who is a landlord’s son butchered the toddler after he had an altercation with the child’s father, a tenant.

The suspect also allegedly inflicted machete wounds on the deceased’s father and sister on the day of the incident, Friday, 5th May at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the morgue while the deceased’s father and sister are still receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The suspect has thus been charged with murder and the offence of causing harm.

Appearing before the Akropong District Court on Monday, the plea of the suspect was not taken as the case has been adjourned to 22nd May 2023.

“My husband left for work in the morning and returned home in the evening between 4pm and 5pm. My son ran to hug his father to welcome him. It was around that time that our landlord’s son who was wielding a machete confronted my husband. He butchered my son and my husband. He also attacked my daughter who attempted to save my son. We then had to run away. All three persons have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The toddler who is one year and four months old has however died,” Janet Owusuwaa, mother of the toddler told Citi News in an earlier interview.

Source: citifmonline