3 hours ago

A man claiming to be an agent for the Ghana Education Service has been arrested by the Police at the Free Senior High School (SHS) placement centre in Accra.

Deputy Coordinator for the Free SHS Secretariate, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah in an interview with Citi News said the young man has defrauded a parent of a sum of over GH¢1,000 after he claimed he could help get placement for their ward.

She advised that parents should desist from engaging third parties in the school placement process.

“As we have been saying all the while, let us all be vigilant. We will not use crooked means to place students in schools. Let us be watchful,” she said.

