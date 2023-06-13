1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has successfully apprehended a man named Kofi Godsway in relation to alleged threats of harm and unauthorized possession of a firearm during a football match held at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Although the specific details about the game are yet to be disclosed, the authorities have confirmed the arrest and subsequent recovery of dangerous items.

According to reports, Godsway was accompanied by an accomplice known as Selorm or Dangote, who managed to evade capture and is currently still at large.

The suspects were accused of brandishing weapons with the intent to cause harm.

Upon conducting a thorough search of a Nissan pickup truck used by the suspects, law enforcement officials discovered a cache of dangerous items.

These items include one (1) pump-action shotgun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) foreign-made Desert Eagle pistol, as well as 13mm cartridges.

Furthermore, police officers also found additional incriminating evidence in Godsway's possession.

These items consist of one (1) long knife, one (1) vehicle registration number plate, one (1) motorbike registration number plate, and an ammunition waist belt.

The Ghana Police Service is actively continuing its efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspect.

The arrest and recovery of these weapons serve as a reminder of the commitment of law enforcement to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order during sporting events.