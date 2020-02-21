3 hours ago

The Awutu Bereku Police Command in the Central Region has arrested a Ludu repairer, Frederick Owusu for brutally raping a 27-year-old epileptic patient.

The victim, Ama Oforiwaa who is currently on admission at the Awutu Beraku Health Center was sexually assaulted in the suspect’s house at Gomoa Fetteh.

Narrating the facts of the case, Awutu Bereku District Police Commander Superintendent Joshua Semanyoh stated that the victim asked the suspect to fix the broken glass on her ludu for her.

Frederick then told her to come the next day for it. The victim reportedly met him in town and he asked her to follow him to his house to collect it.

When they got there, Frederick locked the door and forcibly had two rounds of sex with her.

A report was lodged with the police who subsequently effected the arrest.

According to the police, the suspect is being interrogated and would be arraigned before court soon.