3 hours ago

A 45-year-old man is in the grip of the Awutu Breku Police for selling some cream that he allegedly claimed could prevent people from contracting the novel coronavirus — COVID-19.

The man, King David, who advertised and sold his ‘magic cream’ in a vehicle he had branded with the inscription “Corona Virus Preventive Cream”, and which also bore his address and other details, was picked up at Awutu Breku.

Police

The Awutu Breku District Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were currently under investigations.

He told journalists that he had information that a herbalist was in town with a sticker on his vehicle claiming that he had medicine that could prevent coronavirus.

“So I sent my district patrol team to look for him in town and eventually they had him and brought him. We are yet to find out whether his claim is true or not and that is where we are now,” he said.

Superintendent Semanyo said the case had been referred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to be investigated, adding that the police found out that he dealt in some herbal products and provided some certificates that licensed him to deal in herbal medicines.

“But to have medicine for coronavirus prevention, that is where our doubts are,” he said.

Investigation

Superintendent Semanyo said police investigations would be to check and see whether he had gone to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and received approval to deal in the medicine for the prevention of coronavirus.

“He is claiming, and we have to investigate his claims. If his claims are not true we put him before court, and if they are true, we let him go,” he said.

He advised people who had bought the products to lodge a formal complaint with the police.