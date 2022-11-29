1 hour ago

Irate residents at Jei-Krodua in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region have arrested a 25-year-old man over the death of a pregnant goat.

Information gathered indicates the suspect, Kofi Brondy, stole the goat in the area and is believed to have killed it to prevent it from bleating to draw attention.

Police said, the youth spotted the suspect with a sack on his neck and accosted him on Sunday afternoon.

Upon interrogation, he was forced to open the sack which exposed the crime.

The irate residents indicated the suspect has been on a Police wanted list for the past two years over the same crime.