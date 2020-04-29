16 minutes ago

A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a mason to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his 13-year-old stepdaughter and impregnating her in the process.

Eric Kofitse Wednesday pleaded guilty to defilement and was sentenced on his own plea by the court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann.

A test conducted on the girl revealed that she was 7 weeks pregnant.

Defilement

Per the facts presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, Kofitse had defiled her stepdaughter on numerous occasions since 2019.

The girl could not stand the ordeal any longer so she reported it to her mother.

According to the prosecution, the mother promised to talk to her husband to stop, but Kofitse still continued to defile the girl.

The mother then decided to send the girl away to live with her sister, however she could not live with the auntie so she returned to her mother.

Kofitse then returned to his old habit and continued to defile the girl.

The prosecution added that the girl could not stand the persistent sexual attacks from her stepfather any longer so she ran to her biological father who lodged a complaint with the police after the girl informed him of the sexual attacks she had suffered at the hands of Kofitse.