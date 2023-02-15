12 minutes ago

A man believed to be in his mid 30s is in critical condition after unknown assailants inflicted cutlass wounds on him and dumped him on the Awutu Bereku to Awutu Ahentia road in the Central Region.

It’s unclear whether the victim is a thief or has been robbed.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 around 10:00am.

Some residents who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said they saw the victim being thrown out of a speeding taxi.

They rushed to the spot and found blood all over his body while he was struggling to breathe.

The residents then rushed the victim to the hospital where he’s receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Station for investigation.