4 hours ago

A man was brutally beaten by a mob at the Kejetia market in Kumasi after attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money.

The incident occurred when the suspect, along with an accomplice, tried to deceive a trader by paying with fake currency.

The woman, upon realizing the money was fake, raised an alarm, which quickly attracted nearby traders.

While one of the suspects managed to escape amidst the chaos, the accomplice was caught and mercilessly beaten by the angry crowd.

It took the intervention of other traders who pled on his behalf for the mob to eventually allow him to flee.