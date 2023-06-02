3 hours ago

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Pankese in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, a 39-year-old teacher has been hospitalized after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a machete.

The suspect, Baba Moses, unleashed a the attack on his wife, Paulina Agruba, on Thursday evening while she was fetching water.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the couple had been experiencing ongoing misunderstandings for some time. However, the situation took an unexpected and horrifying turn when Baba Moses assaulted his wife after she expressed her desire for a divorce.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition due to the severity of her injuries. Meanwhile, the authorities have promptly arrested the culprit in connection with the act.

The local community members have strongly emphasized that they expect the suspect to face the full force of the law for his heinous actions. They are determined to see justice served in this distressing case.