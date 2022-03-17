1 hour ago

The Cape Coast Circuit Court 2 has granted a GHS 20,000 bail with two sureties to a 42-year-old, Godwin Bayor, who is alleged to have assaulted a sex worker.

Godwin Bayor was arrested on Monday by police in the Central Region for physically assaulting the woman in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

The accused person was charged with assault and causing unlawful harm but pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The court presided over by Her Worship, Veronique Praba Tetteh, after listening to both prosecution and defendant adjourned the case to April 4, 2022.

According to the narration accompanying the video, the suspect after patronizing the services of the woman refused to pay, leading to an exchange of words.

The suspect, driving a government-registered vehicle, GV-127-16, is reported to have hit the woman in the face during the altercation and hit her many times as the woman held on to his shirt insisting that he must pay her.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast, and the driver was arrested after a complaint by the woman on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The police said, “his arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audiovisual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night. The victim subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast, today Sunday, March 13, 2022,”.

Source: citifmonline