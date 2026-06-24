Man caught on camera dumping plastic into street gets hit with GH¢1,200 penalty

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By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 24, 2026

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has issued a financial penalty against a resident after he was captured on video deliberately sweeping plastic rubbish into a roadway during heavy rainfall, an act that drew public condemnation when the footage spread across social media platforms.

Benedict Ackah Dadzie, 27, was apprehended by Environmental Health Officers on Monday, June 22, 2026, following his identification in a post that had gone viral on Friday, June 19, when the original incident occurred.

During questioning by authorities, Dadzie made no attempt to deny his culpability.

He acknowledged carrying out the unlawful disposal in violation of Section 6(1) of the STMA (Cleansing) By law, 2017, which governs waste management practices across the metropolis.

Rather than face more serious legal consequences, Dadzie sought the Assembly’s understanding, expressing genuine remorse for his actions and appealing for compassion in his punishment. His contrition appeared to weigh in his favour.

Officials required him to execute a formal pledge committing himself to cease littering and abandon any conduct that undercuts sanitation improvements within the municipality.

Beyond the written commitment, Dadzie was assessed a monetary penalty of GH¢1,200, payable in accordance with the Assembly’s enforcement framework.

The Metropolitan Assembly framed the case as emblematic of its broader crusade to bring discipline to waste disposal practices throughout the region.

The agency cautioned residents that similar behaviour would trigger sanctions, with violators facing prosecution or financial penalties commensurate with the gravity of their breach.

The STMA simultaneously called on households and commercial entities to demonstrate environmental responsibility by investing in appropriate plastic receptacles and registering with licensed waste management providers authorised to collect and process their rubbish safely.

“STMA remains committed to ensuring a clean and healthy metropolis through sustained public education and rigorous enforcement of environmental sanitation bylaws and regulations,” the Assembly’s statement concluded.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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