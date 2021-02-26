1 hour ago

Terhemen Anongo, popularly called Doc K or Bob Korna, is a resident of Gboko in Benue state. As he couldn't control his thirst for women, he decided to take the advice in the Bible by cutting off that which causes him to sin.

Anongo is popularly called Doctor K because he was a student of the University of Ibadan medical school. He dropped out in his final year in 2007 owing to psychiatric reasons and has been living alone in his father’s house, having chased out all other relatives who he accused of being behind his plight.

Despite dropping out of school, he is highly articulate and seen as intelligent.