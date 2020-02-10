53 minutes ago

Men of Ogun State Police command has arrested Kayode Oladehinde, a resident of Olope street Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of the state for defiling his 13-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld).

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report from the mother of the victim who complained at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters that her daughter informed her on the 4th of February 2020 that the suspect who is her present husband recently forcefully had carnal knowledge of her as a result of which she got pregnant.

“She stated further that the suspect having realized that the victim is pregnant, gave her drug to abort the pregnancy resulting to her bleeding seriously”.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo division CSP Suleiman Muhammad detailed his detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested”, he said.

“On interrogation, the suspect who was dumbfounded when confronted by his wife only pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and the victim who is his stepdaughter”.

“Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim got married to the suspect after the death of her first husband who was the father of the victim some years ago and had a child for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Source: vanguardngr.com