1 hour ago

A 25-year-old man, Ali Abubakari, has died following a fire outbreak at an uncompleted fuel station at Ejura Babasso in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ejura Fire Station received a distress call around 12:25 p.m. reporting a fire involving block number E 6264, a location allegedly used for retailing petrol in gallons.

A response team led by Station Officer I Daniels Moah arrived at the scene six minutes later to find the structure engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within ten minutes and fully extinguished it by 12:55 p.m. However, they discovered the lifeless, charred body of Ali Abubakari at the scene.

His remains were handed over to the Ejura Police Command for further investigation.

The fire partially destroyed the structure and six bags of beans, though another six bags were salvaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

The GNFS has warned against the illegal storage and sale of petroleum products in unsafe facilities and urged the public to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations.