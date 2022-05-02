2 hours ago

A Ghanaian man drove 15 minutes to take payment of GHC300 instead of allowing the fellow to send the money to him via mobile money which is way convenient.

His reason for preferring to drive 15 minutes for GHC300 is to avoid what he claims the obnoxious E-levy tax.

According to the twitter user who goes by the username @swatzclothing, those who are supposed to represent the people parliament have failed Ghanaians by rubber stamping E-levy so to show his disagreement he won't pay.

"Had to drive 15 mins to pick up me 300 gh this morning #elevy swerve"

"People lost their lives in securing independence for this country so personally I think it’s normal to burn fuel to express my displeasure about this e-levy implementation. Don’t y’all forget it takes discomfort to protest ! You can never protest in a comfort zone"

"Parliamentarians failed us by bringing it to law ! But I believe we the citizens who sent them there can make our voices heard to reverse this policy" he tweeed.

The controversial Electronic Transfer ley started taking effect on Sunday 1st May,2022 after a lot of resistance from many Ghanaians and the opposition in Parliament.

Many Ghanaians have lamented bitterly about the E-levy but nonetheless it has started with many persons paying 1.5% for monies they transfer.

It has been fraught with a lot of challenges with some complaining that they have been deducted the tax for sending less than the GH100 threshold.