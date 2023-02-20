3 hours ago

A 32-year-old man, Seth Opoku Boateng, has been electrocuted to death, with another in critical condition, at Nyankyerenease in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti.



The sad incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, when the deceased and three others tried to remove a canopy from a football pitch where they were preparing to play a football match.



According to eyewitnesses, the top end of the canopy collided with naked wire on a high-tension pole, killing one, Seth Opoku Boateng, 32, and severely injuring another, Ahmed, 34.



The Assembly Member of Nyankyerenease Electoral Area, Hon. Gifty Amoah, in an interview with OTEC FM, said the deceased was confirmed dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



"I received a call from one of the boys, and after getting to the scene, I was told two of the four boys who were holding the canopy had been rushed to the hospital."



"I followed up, but one of the victims was confirmed dead, with the other receiving treatment."



"The good news is that two others who were in the center of the accident came out without any harm." She said.



Hon. Gifty Amoa said the matter has been reported to police in the area, who are currently investigating the matter.