6 hours ago

A young man has been found dead in the Owabi River at Bronkrong near Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who is believed to be in his mid 30s was found dead on Friday April 14, 2023.

The Assembly Member for Bronkong Electoral Area, Philip Sarkodie in an interview with Jacob Agyenim Boateng on OTEC News said some resident made the shocking discovery early Friday morning.

He noted that, the identity of the deceased is unknown as residents and passersby failed to recognize him.

"Some residents spotted the lifeless body of the deceased with parts of the body buried in the river. They quickly called me and upon getting to the scene i had to call the police and inform them officially", he told the host.

Police in the area rushed to the scene and have since conveyed the body to morgue for identification and investigation.