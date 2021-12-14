1 day ago

The deceased, Abena Afriyie was found dead at the outskirts of the community

A man, yet-to-be-identified, has been discovered lying half-dead at Kasoa Waluntu in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found in front of a Christ Apostolic Church in the area.

He had blood oozing from his mouth and the front of his legs with marks which appeared as that from nails and a swollen face.

Some residents, who have been thrown into a state of shock, suspect he was beaten and dumped at the church premises.

Others also suspect he is a criminal who might have escaped lynching after a botched operation.