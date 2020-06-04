15 minutes ago

A Tamale Circuit Court has sentenced Sulemana Danaah to 10 years in prison for defiling a two-year-old girl at Kumbungu in the Northern region.

According to the prosecutor of the case, Chief inspector Victor Kwafo, the little girl was playing with her colleagues at the Suniya Primary School at Kumbungu on June 1, 2020 when the suspect; a driver’s mate, went and lured her inside one of the classrooms with GH₵2 and defiled her.

He pleaded guilty to defiling the two-old-girl when he appeared before His Honour, William Appiah Twumasi Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was convicted on his own plea after the charge was read by prosecution.

He was, thus, sentenced to 10 years imprisonment to serve as deterrent to others.