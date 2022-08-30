4 hours ago

Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Upper West Region, was thrown into a state of shock when a 20-year-old man, Anthony Yendor, went berserk and pounded three women to death last Sunday.

All three women — his direct relatives — were Bozomo Yendor, 60, the mother of Anthony Yendor; Rebecca Yendor, 22, and Cynthia Dabuo, 45 — his sisters.

A fourth victim, a male infant of eight months, who was strapped behind her mother while she was under the violent attack, is on admission at the Jirapa Saint Joseph Hospital, seriously wounded.

The infant, Francis Dabuo, is the son of Cynthia.

Police confirmation

Narrating the story to the Daily Graphic in Wa, the Regional Crime Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reynolds Manteaw, said the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. last Sunday when Anthony Yendor, an illegal gold miner, returned from a drinking spot in town and rushed into the mother’s kitchen, picked a pestle and started pounding the victims without any provocation.

He was, however, overpowered by some sympathisers who rushed to the scene when they heard of the alleged assault, and handed him over to the police, ACP Manteaw said.

The crime officer said they were investigating the incident, and would arraign him in due course.