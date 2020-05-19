1 hour ago

A 57-year-old woman, Bora Bonbiatey, has been murdered in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah region.

The woman who was killed in cold blood by her 60-year-old husband, Yikatey Somatey accused her of infidelity, reason for his action.

The incident, which occurred in Gando around Nyanyema a suburb of Tuna, has been confirmed by the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Divisional Police Command.

In a telephone interview with Joy News, the Sawla Divisional Police Commander, Degraft Armah Adjei revealed that a former assembly man of Tuna, Francis Vudie, who doubles as an uncle of the deceased, lodged a complaint and accused Yikatey Somatey of murdering his senior wife in the bush.

He said police quickly proceeded with the complainant to the scene and found the lifeless body of the deceased amidst multiple cuts on her head and right eye.

He said a postmodern was later conducted at the Sawla hospital where the report cited severe head injury secondary to trauma to occipital of the laceration close to the right eye as the causes of death.

He said the body has since been handed over to the family for burial while the suspect is in custody assisting with investigations.