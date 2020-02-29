Man runs away with doctor’s GH¢160,000

A man named Abubakar Musah has gone into hiding after allegedly duping a medical doctor with the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

According to the doctor, he paid a whopping GH¢160,000 to the accused person, Abubakar Musah, who promised to help secure for him the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital.

He however realised he had been duped after the suspect disappeared after he had paid half of the required money, and all attempts to follow up with calls proved futile.

The complainant subsequently reported the situation to the police.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Mr Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, in an interview with Daily Graphic stated that a long search by the team for the accused person hasn’t yet yielded results. They have however since secured a bench warrant from the Tamale Circuit Court.

Musah is currently wanted for defrauding by false pretense.

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong has pleaded with the public to help with the arrest of the accused person, who they suspect is hiding in either Tamale or Accra.

Source: Ghanaweb.com