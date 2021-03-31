1 hour ago

A middle-aged man has been shot dead after an attack by four unidentified persons at Opeikuma junction a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

The victim had just dropped off from the vehicle when he was shot at close range.

The assailants made away with an envelope which is believed to contain an undisclosed amount of money.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has confirmed the incident but refused to speak to the matter since investigations are ongoing.

Source: citifmonline