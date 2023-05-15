3 hours ago

One person has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Kpakpo Allotey who is also the head of the Kwame Anu family of Bortianor was dragged from his bedroom at dawn by his attackers and shot dead a few meters away from his house.

The deceased was also a father of eight.

According to eyewitnesses, his attackers numbering about 18 broke into his bedroom through the windows and the front door and inflicted machete wounds on him.

The attackers dragged him to an area closer to his house and shot him multiple times, resulting in his immediate death.

Relatives of the deceased want state security to thoroughly investigate the matter and have the perpetrators who are currently on the run apprehended and made to face justice.

Source: citifmonline