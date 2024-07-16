3 hours ago

A young man, believed to be in his early twenties has been shot and left near the Spintex Road Shell signboard in Accra.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 4:am on July 16.

The exact cause of the shooting remains unclear, but witnesses speculate that it might have been a robbery.

A security man in the area claim the deceased may be part of a robbery gang but was caught and lynched while attempting to flee.

“We can’t confirm if that is the truth, but the security man said it was a robbery, and some were able to escape while he was caught. He has been left there, and no one knows him,” Noah, an eyewitness, said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Authorities are yet to notified of the incident.