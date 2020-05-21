12 minutes ago

A young man in his 30s from the Baasa community in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region has lost his life after his throat was slit Wednesday night.

He was allegedly killed in a fight that broke out between youth of the Wiesi and Baasa communities at the Fumbisi market, a deep throat source told GhanaWeb.

The incident happened near the district offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme where the deceased bled to death.

Cause of the misunderstanding that led to his killing is yet to be established but there are speculations in the town that a lady is at the centre of the confusion.

According to the speculation, the deceased and his alleged killer were both in an amorous relationship with the lady in the town, a situation which they have fought about several times.

The killer on Wednesday however decided to end it all when they clashed again that night by cutting the throat of his contender with a sharp object.

The murder of the young man has thrown the town into a state of shock, with the possibility of reprisal attacks from the Baasa community who are devastated by the loss of life.

Police in the area were not available to confirm the incident. No arrests have been effected so far, but Police are on the heels of the murderer.

A crunch meeting between the District Security Committee (DISEC) and leadership of the two communities to douse tensions, GhanaWeb is told, has been called and currently underway.

The District Chief Executive, Daniel Kwame Gariba, is said to have called for calm in the area as the law takes its course.

The mortal remains of the deceased, which was transported to the Sandema Hospital for medical examination has been released to the family for burial.

Source: ghanaweb