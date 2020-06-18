3 hours ago

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed to death during a brawl over a woman.

The body of the deceased, Ampofo Bright, has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital Morgue.

The incident happened Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Akyem Akwadum, a farming Community near Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

Reports suggest the deceased did not understand why the suspect, Avi Ernest alias Mawutor, the ex-boyfriend of his 24-year-old girlfriend Adobea Nancy, was in her house. Sources say violent scuffle subsequently ensued between them and in the process, Mawutor stabbed Ampofo to death.

Nana Boadu Atta, father of the deceased, upon hearing the incidents reported to the Police around 9:00 pm.

Police detectives proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body which was in a pool of blood to the Kyebi Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is however on the run.