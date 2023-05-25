4 hours ago

There is always a relationship between football fans and footballers, and it goes beyond just support. Sometimes, it grows to become a strong bond and outright love.

This is what a football fan showed Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh.

This unknown fan stopped in the middle of his shower to meet Abednego Tetteh, the club’s top scorer, just to have a handshake and interaction with him.

This Bibiani Gold Stars fan stopped bathing just to meet Abednego Tetteh who is the club’s top scorer in the Ghana Premier League 😂😂😂#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/HGsZU2Zlvd

— Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) May 24, 2023

The man, who was covered in soap from head to toe showered some kind words on Tetteh who is also the Ghana Premier League’s joint-top scorer this season with 14 goals.

A multitude of children also surrounded the man and Abednego Tetteh as the two of them were locked in their chat.

Bibiani Gold Stars are currently sixth on the league table with 45 points from 31 games.

Source: citifmonline