English Premier League side Manchester United are set to activate the moderate release clause in one of La Liga's breakthrough stars Moahammed Salisu.

The English giants are growing confident by day that they can get their man this summer according to multiple reports from Spain.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the haunt for enforcement in central defence as he is set to discard a lot of deadwood in his squad.

Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly Phil Jones all set to leave but the club have been linked with long term target Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs De Ligt, but they have, according to AS, set their sights on a much more modest target.

As per the Spanish daily, they say United will trigger the bargain €12m exit clause that exists in Salisu’s contract this summer.

It’s claimed the 21-year-old has been watched closely by United scouts, who have been impressed by the Ghanaian’s form, with Salisu an ever-present so far for Sergio Gonzalez’s side this season after appearing in all 27 of their LaLiga games so far.

And while Valladolid are desperate to tie the defender down to a new deal which would extend his release clause, AS reports that they fully expect to lose Salisu when the summer window reopens.

United are also joined in the hunt by Atletico Madrid – with their coach Diego Simeone knowing a thing or two about signing reliable and solid defenders – but it’s claimed the Red Devils have a key advantage – and it’s thanks to one of their existing stars.

That’s because Salisu is represented by JM10 Sport, the agency run by Juan Mata – father of the United midfielder, who also goes by the same name.