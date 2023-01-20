1 hour ago

The court has remanded accused person, Patrick Asiedu alias "Dr" Patrick Asiedu, into Police custody.

The accused was arraigned before the Court on 18th January 2023, following his arrest on 17th January, 2023 in connection with a viral audio tape in which he made some false claims against some police officers.

He will reappear before the court on 31st January 2023.

Background

The Police have on Wednesday, 18th January, 2023 arrested a man suspected to be the person in the audio tape describing an alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the police.

In the audio tape that has been widely circulated, the man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

Police investigations, so far, have established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Asiedu, he is an Uber driver and not a Doctor.

According to a statement issued by the Police, “The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.

The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination.”

It added: “Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are all also untrue.

.“Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident to what he described in the audio tape, happen to one of his passengers.”

Police say in another audio tape that has come to its attention, the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police.

“We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.

“Investigations are still ongoing and suspect Patrick Asiedu who is currently in police custody will be brought to face justice,” the statement said.