1 hour ago

A Dambai Magistrate Court has remanded into prison, Ibrahim Anas, who inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife.

Anas, a 42-year-old, would next appear before the court on June 14, 2024, at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector S.K. Gavor, told the court presided over by Dramani Alhassan, that the suspect on May 28, 2024, inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his wife on the farm in Banda of the Krachi Nchumuru District.

Chief Inspector Gavor said the Police checkpoint at Banda received a distressed call that a woman was screaming for help in the bush at about 0800 hours on the day in question.

The Police arrived at the scene to find the victim in a pool of blood, her stomach, forehead, mouth, shoulder and hands bleeding profusely from multiple deep cutlass cuts.

She was then rushed to Banda Health Centre for intensive care and later referred to Kpandai Polyclinic in the Northern region, Chief Inspector Gavor told the court.

He said the suspect was apprehended and sent to the Police station, where his caution statement was extracted.

The suspect, Anas admitted committing the crime and pleaded guilty, adding that, he was influenced by “Satan and his fallen angels.”