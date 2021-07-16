11 hours ago

Police at Amansie south in the Ashanti region have arrested a man for robbery on Wednesday.

Daniel Dery, 32, robbed a 17-old-year motorbike, popularly known as Okada operator on his way to Asawinso Ketewa in the Western North Region.

Daniel had hired the services of Emmanuel Boateng and agreed to pay him when they reached his destination.

But, halfway through the journey, Daniel tried to kill the okada operator.

According to Amansie South District Police Commander, Daniel borrowed money from the 17-year-old to purchase a hoe shaft.

Asp Felix Akowua said the suspected robber promised to reimburse Emmanuel with the borrowed money as well as pay for the cost of the service of the okada.

Before they reached Diaso Sefwi, the suspects said to the okada rider he wanted to pee and just after the okada rider pulled the brake, Daniel hit Emmanuel with the hoe shaft continuously until the poor boy became unconscious.

Police say Daniel thought Emmanuel had died so he took the motorbike away.

Emmanuel regained consciousness a few minutes later and managed to crawl to a roadside where he was rescued

An alarm was blown and the suspect was arrested around Sefwi.

Asp Felix Akowua said Daniel appeared before the Bekwai Circuit court presided over by H/H Mark Diboro court on July 14, 2021, and would reappear on Friday, July 16, 2021.

In a similar development, seven suspected robbers who robbed and shot two gold dealers would reappear before the Bekwai circuit court on July 27, 2021

They early on appeared before the court and have been remanded in police custody.