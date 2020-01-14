3 hours ago

News emerging indicates that the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has reached a decision to appoint certain persons as management committee chairpersons of the various national teams.

Since the new GFA took over, they are yet to appoint persons into that capacity but that may soon be about to change.

For the national beach soccer team, Bechem United's Kingsley Osei Bonsu aka Lord Zico will head the management committee, with Ashgold CEO Frederick Acheampong handling the Black Meteors team.

Others include Kurt Okraku the GFA boss himself handling the Black Satellites, with the vice president Mark Addo heading the national U-17 team while Linford Asamoah will oversee the U-20 women national team.

Madam Habibata will lead the Black Queens while Assante Kotoko CEO George Amoako will handle the Black Stars.