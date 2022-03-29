6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has taken a swipe at the Finance Minister over what he says is his failure to take drastic measures in saving the failing economy.

The MP appears disinterested in Mr. Ken-Ofori-Atta’s resort to Biblical quotations in his usual white attires each time he has a platform to speak about the country’s economy.

John Jinapor said Mr. Ofori-Atta had done very little with economic management as the Minister responsible for Finance stressing that the biblical philosophies have not translated into infrastructural and developmental growth.

“I want to tell the Finance Minister that, managing this economy is not about quoting Bible verses or wearing white. Thank you very much for the Bible quotations but when you quote the Bible, you must follow that with actions, principles, programs, and projects.”

The MP was speaking in Parliament during the debate of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) Bill which has subsequently been passed by the House at a rate of 1.5 percent.

Mr. Jinapor maintained that all actions taken so far by the Finance Minister have had little bearing on the country’s economic situation, adding that the government’s policies have worsened the plight of already suffering Ghanaians.

He said the NPP government’s push for the passage of the controversial E-levy will have a huge impact on its fortunes in the next general election in 2024.

He believes the tax policy is not in the interest of Ghanaians and that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the next general election considering the resistance by the citizenry.

“I am even more convinced that whether the E-levy is passed or not, you are on the way to opposition come 2024”, John Jinapor emphasized.

John Jinapor accused the government of being insensitive and unwilling to bring reprieve to the populace.

“It is clear that the center cannot hold. The Economic Management Team under President Akufo-Addo has been the worse in the history of Ghana. The failure on the part of this country is legendary because putting three-square meals on the table is a major challenge. The ordinary Ghanaian is suffering and if you look at the true state of the economy and instead of the government to think of how to cushion Ghanaians, its main principle is to tax” he lamented.

Source: citifmonline