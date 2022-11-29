3 hours ago

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, was called as the prosecution’s first witness in the trial of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The former PPA boss and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, have been pressed with 17 charges of corruption and corruption-related charges by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The charges include eight counts of using a public office for profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office, to which Mr Adjenim has pleaded not guilty.

Francis Kwaku Arhin on the other hand, has also pleaded not guilty to one count of using a public officer for profit.

At the commencement of the trial on Tuesday, the defense bench, according to a 3news.com report, informed the court that the lead counsel for the accused persons was unavailable for the day’s proceedings.

Manasseh Azure, who is the prosecution’s first witness, tendered his witness evidence.

The defence lawyers, however, hinted at their objections to some portions of the statement.

The court presided by Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire adjourned the trial to December 13, 2022.

The accused persons are currently on bail of GHC5 million each with two sureties to be justified by the court.