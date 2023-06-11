2 hours ago

In a historic moment for Manchester City, their long pursuit of Champions League glory finally came to fruition as they secured a sensational victory against Inter Milan in Istanbul, completing the treble under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola.

Having already triumphed in the Premier League and FA Cup, Manchester City joined the elite ranks of English clubs to achieve a treble, emulating the feat accomplished by Manchester United in 1999.

The decisive moment arrived in the 68th minute when Rodri struck a crisp shot to settle a hard-fought final.

Guardiola's formidable side, who had conquered all before them, faced a stern challenge from an incredibly well-organized Inter Milan team. Additionally, City had to overcome the setback of losing Kevin de Bruyne to injury in the first half.

However, the jubilant atmosphere inside the Ataturk Stadium was proof that the devoted City fans cared little for these obstacles.

They joyously celebrated what will be remembered as the greatest night in the club's illustrious history, as well as a remarkable season overall.

For Guardiola, this victory solidifies his status as one of the managerial greats. It marks his third Champions League triumph, adding to the two he achieved during his time at Barcelona, the most recent of which came in 2011.

The match itself was far from the predicted walkover, as City had to weather a few scares, including Federico Dimarco's header hitting the crossbar and a stunning late save by Ederson to deny Romelu Lukaku. However, the ultimate focus was on securing the victory.

With this monumental achievement, Guardiola and his players have etched their names into footballing history. They have left an indelible mark on the sport, forever remembered as the team that conquered Europe and completed a remarkable treble.