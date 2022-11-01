1 hour ago

Manchester United will continue to keep tabs on Ghana and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

United will send scouts to watch the winger when he plays for Ghana who is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea.

The 20-year-old Ghana winger has been the subject of interest from Europe's big clubs as he was heavily monitored when he joined Stade Rennes from FC Nordsjaelland last season.

Erik ten Haag strengthened his attack in the summer with Anthony but the club hopes to add another attacker in January as Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave.

Several clubs showed interest in the Stade Rennais forward in the summer but he did not move, the winger was recruited for 15 million euros last summer.

He has been linked with a move to Newcastle United whiles other teams may launch a late assault on the Rennes player.

Under contract until June 2026, the former winger from Nordsjaelland (Denmark) scored only 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 27 games for Rennes last season.

He has been restricted to four matches this season due to injuries as he is yet to score but has two assists.